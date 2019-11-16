Rs22bn being spent on education in KP’s tribal districts

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is spending Rs22 billion for quality education in the newly merged tribal districts of the province.

A spokesperson of the provincial government said that 4,500 teachers were being to overcome the shortage of teaching staff in these districts, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that the government was also providing basic utilities, furniture and stationery in the educational facilities. The spokesperson said that additional classroom and boundary walls of the schools would also be constructed where necessary.

He maintained that the provincial government was also paying monthly stipend to girl students in tribal districts to encourage female education.

Earlier on March 18, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that his government’s planned to spend more than Rs100 billion annually for the uplift of tribal districts – formerly known as Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

“Our ppl[people] in the tribal area will see unprecedented development as Govt plans to spend over Rs100 billion annually for 10 yrs in tribal districts,” the prime minister had said in a tweet this morning.

“Living up to our commitment. A 3-week consultative process on 10 year Dev[elopement] Plan for former FATA is being initiated, starting from Bajaur.”