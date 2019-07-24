Rs4 million looted in bank heist in Karachi’s Nazimabad

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Six robbers looted Rs4 million from a private bank in Karachi’s Nazimabad area on Wednesday.

According to police, three of the robbers entered the bank while the remaining three stood guard outside.

One gunman opened fire as he scurred into the bank to terrorise bank officials and others present there.

The robbers overpowered the security guards, snatching weapons from them. They looted money from the cash counters and made off with Rs4 million.

Upon being informed of the robbery, a police team reached the crime scene and took three security guards into custody. It has launched an investigation into the heist.

Last year in Oct, two security guards had foiled a bank robbery attempt in Karachi.

CCTV footage showed that after four robbers on two motorcycles arrived at a private bank in Gulberg area of Karachi, one of the guards felt suspicion and intercepted them outside the bank, whereas the other guard swiftly locked the front door from inside.

The dacoits shot and injured both the guards but failed to rob the bank. They, however, successfully managed to flee from the scene.