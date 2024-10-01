Rs7bn provides to strengthen police force in merged districts: Gandapur

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: An important meeting regarding law and order was held here under the chair of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

The meeting reviewed in detail the current security situation of the province, with special focus on the southern and merged districts. Progress on providing vehicles and other essential gadgets to strengthen the police in these areas, and other related matters were also reviewed threadbare.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Minister’s Advisor on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor on Finance Muzammil Aslam, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, Additional Chief Secretary for Home Affairs Muhammad Abid Majeed, as well as relevant divisional commissioners, regional police officers, deputy commissioners, and district police officers.

Implementation status of the decisions made during the Tribal Grand Jirga, chaired by the Chief Minister last month, was also thoroughly reviewed in the meeting.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister said that 7 billion rupees had been provided to strengthen the police force in the merged districts, along with the provision of 122 new bulletproof vehicles adding that one billion rupees have been released for the provision of APC vehicles to the police in the merged districts to better equip them to handle the current situation.

He further stated that 1,300 new positions have been approved to enhance the capacity of the police in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and Lakki Marwat, and directed tge concerned quarters that local people be given first priority in recruitment against these positions.

The chair said remarked that quota for the children of martyred police personnel for the position of Assistant Sub-Inspector has been increased by cent per cent.

The Chief Minister expressed regret that in the past, not enough attention was given to strengthening the police, but the current provincial government is focusing fully on this to ensure better law and order at all costs, as it is a top priority of the provincial government.

He also directed the concerned authorities to complete a survey of damages in the merged districts, and compile accurate data for compensation further directing then for steps to create maximum employment opportunities by implementing a new mining policy in the merged districts.

Ali Amin Gandapur further directed that special attention be given to providing healthcare and education facilities to the people and that sports and other healthy activities be organized for the youth at the local level to keep them away from negative activities.

He emphasized that maintaining law and order is the biggest challenge, and to achieve this, everyone needs to work together, and added that local jirgas should be regularly held to resolve law and order issues, involving local elders and all other

stakeholders.

The Chief Minister also stated that jirgas should be held with local elders and opinion leaders to resolve issues related to border trade.

Moreover, he directed the district administration across the province to hold open courts (Khuli Kachehris) on regular basis ensuring the participation of all departments and relevant elected representatives.

He remarked that people should feel confident that the administration is serious about resolving their issues and that their problems are being solved at the local level. The Chief Minister mentioned that the issues in Bannu and Lakki Marwat were resolved peacefully through jirgas, and out of the 16 points of the Bannu Peace Committee, 15 have been implemented.

Furthermore, due to the efforts of the administration, police, and local elders, a ceasefire has been achieved in Kurram, and now, in consultation with local elders, heavy weapons and posts will be removed from the area.

He praised the role of local elders, police, and administration in resolving law and order issues in the province and saluted the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army, police, and all citizens for peace in the province.

Ali Amin Gandapur also stated that the police in Buner and Chitral have been given approval to take a leading role, while a jirga has been formed to ensure the fair distribution of gas and oil resources in North Waziristan.