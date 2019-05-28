Rs95b released for tribal districts’ development, NA informed

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said Pakistan’s nuclear arsenals are a source of great pride for the entire nation.

Speaking in the National Assembly today in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer, he said this is the day to recognize and appreciate those nuclear scientists including Dr Abdul Qadeer who made Pakistan nuclear power. He said Pakistan is faced with internal and external challenges and time warrants unity to tackle them.

The Minister said Pakistan will move forward on the path of progress and development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, PML-N Leader Khawaja Asif said that nuclear test on this day made Pakistan’s defence impregnable. He said that Pakistan became a nuclear power due to the efforts of elected governments. He said it is time now to work towards strengthening democracy in the country.

Responding to a call attention notice, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Nausheen Hamid told the House that a comprehensive plan has been prepared for the provision of better health care facilities in the Federal Capital Territory.

She said under this plan, upgradation of basic health units will be carried out and these will operate around the clock. She said it is the vision of PTI government to strengthen primary health care system in order to reduce burden on hospitals.

The Parliamentary Secretary said that land has been acquired for the establishment of a 200-bed hospital at Tarlai. This facility will be established with the assistance of Saudi government.

Responding to another calling attention notice, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram rejected reports that the budget of Higher Education Commission has been cut by 50 percent. She said that 65 billion rupees were earmarked for the HEC during the financial year 2018-19. She said we have disbursed 90 percent of the total amount while the remaining 10 percent will also be released soon. She said that there will no cut on the HEC funds in the next financial year. She said a committee has also been constituted to resolve the funding issues of the Higher Education Commission. She said promotion of education is amongst the top priorities of PTI government. She said we have launched a campaign to bring out of school children to the schools. She we are also launching a literacy campaign to enhance literacy rate in the country.

On the protest of media workers outside the parliament house over nonpayment of salaries to them, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the government will ensure that the media workers get their salaries before Eidul Fitr. He said the government is making payments to the media houses and it is their responsibility to pay salaries to their staff.

Other members also regretted the nonpayment of salaries to the media workers.

The chair referred the matter to the standing committee concerned for the redressal of grievances of the media workers.

Four bills were introduced in the House today.

These include: “The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2019”, “[The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Article 25)”, “The Federal Newborn Screening Bill, 2019” and “The Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2019”.

Speaking in the National Assembly today on the recent attack on security check post in North Waziristan, Minister of State for States and Frontier Region Shehryar Afridi categorically said no body will be allowed to challenge the writ of the state and cast an evil eye on the country.

The Minister of State strongly denounced the attack on the security check post in Waziristan, and the language used by certain elements against the armed forces. He recalled that the Armed forces have rendered immense sacrifices in the war on terror and we should respect them. He said that no compromise will be made on the law and the constitution and anybody hurling accusation against a State Institution will be penalized.

The Minister of State said that there are foreign forces which want to destabilize Pakistan and we have to demonstrate unity to foil their designs.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said that efforts are afoot to empower the tribal people. He said that ninety-five billion rupees have been released for the development of tribal districts. He said more funds will be released for the prosperity of tribal people. He said we have also addressed their longstanding issues including clearing their blocked National identity cards. He said we have consistently engaged tribal people to bring them into the national mainstream.

The House has been adjourned to meet again on Friday at 10:30 A.M.