RTPSC expatriates Tehsildar Shangla: DPO Bajaur directed to submit report

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Right to Public Services Commission (RTPSC) has ordered District Police Officer (DPO) and Station House Officer (SHO) to submit report over delaying tactics in registration of case on complaint of disable citizen.

According to details, RTPSC member Judge (retired) Muhammad Asim Imam heard seven different complaints from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while exiled Tehsildar Shangla Musharraf and ordered his transfer to Hazara.

A person with different abilities Syedmand from Bajaur made complaint to RTPSC for delaying tactics in registration of First Information Report in family dispute.

A tube-well operator appeared before RTPSC on complaint of Madrassah’s teacher at Karak while the commission has summoned Sub-divisional Officer and XEN to appear on 1st December 2022.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) appeared before RTPSC and submitted documents for resolution of grievances of tribesmen of Mohmand district in issuance of domicile for their children while the commission had already directed AC to resolve the issue within 14 days.

A resident of Batagram Gul Muhammad also made complaint facing hurdles in obtaining water-connection and paid thanks to RTPSC for addressing the issue. The complainants appreciated RTPSC and showed their satisfactions over addressing their applications.

RTPSC also heard complaints from Peshawar and Shangla districts while the commission is hearing applicants via video-link to secure time and resources of public.

RTPSC member Justice (retired) Muhammad Asim Imam said that the commission producing sense of responsibility in public/government servants along with building trust of public on

government.