Rubi Anam doubles down on her criticism of Bushra Ansari

(Web desk): Stage actor Rubi Anam has defended her recent controversial remarks about senior actress Bushra Ansari, claiming that 75 percent of people who called her supported her stance.

A few days ago, Rubi Anam made inappropriate comments about Bushra Ansari, which drew criticism from many showbiz personalities. Rubi had stated that Bushra Ansari is her favorite and that she admires her greatly, but it would not be untrue to say that at her age, she should take a break.

She further remarked that Bushra’s vlogs do not suit her and that she should fear God for working at this age, as she is older than their mothers.

Bushra Ansari has not yet responded explicitly to these remarks. However, Rubi Anam has now issued another statement. Without directly naming Bushra Ansari, Rubi claimed that she received calls from people, including fans of the senior actress, who told her that she spoke the truth.

She said most of the callers who supported her were women who had previously defended Bushra Ansari.

The actress emphasized that she cannot act hypocritically and that what she said was the truth, asserting that she would not say anything wrong.

Rubi Anam also stated that her remarks have increased the trust that many people have in her, and she cannot break that trust. She expressed gratitude to those who have shown her love and support.