Rubi Anam says her husband knows her old affairs

LAHORE: In a candid interview recently, Pakistani theater and drama actress Rubi Anam discussed her personal life and professional journey, revealing that she has never kept her past relationships a secret, and her husband is fully aware of her old affairs.

She shared that her acting career began in the ninth grade when she was introduced to theater. She recounted how a classmate’s father, a theater producer, offered her a role after seeing her talent and also introduced his daughter to the industry.

The actress revealed that her mother opposed her decision to pursue theater, and other family members disapproved as well. However, her father supported her choice. Rubi Anum also disclosed that she ended her engagement to focus on her theater career, a decision she says she does not regret.

Reflecting on her childhood, the actress admitted to living a tomboyish lifestyle, shunning makeup and traditional feminine attire in favor of boys’ clothing.

Commenting on the evolution of theater, Rubi Anam noted significant changes in the industry, expressing concern that newer performers focus more on dance than acting.

She remarked that theater today is increasingly centered around dance performances.

Addressing her personal life, the actress openly acknowledged having multiple relationships and friendships in the past, emphasizing that she never hid them. “I’ve had many affairs, but only one marriage,” she said, adding that her husband is fully aware of her past relationships.