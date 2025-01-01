Rubio, Jaishankar discuss strengthening U.S.-India partnership in Washington

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON : Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Monday to reaffirm the commitment to strengthening the U.S.-India partnership.

During their meeting in the nation’s capital, the two leaders discussed a broad range of issues, including regional developments and opportunities to deepen cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, defense, and energy. They also highlighted the importance of advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Rubio emphasized the Trump administration’s commitment to bolstering economic ties with India and addressing challenges related to irregular migration.

“Today’s discussions underscore the shared vision of the United States and India for a secure and prosperous future,” Rubio said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration in areas critical to both our nations.”

Jaishankar echoed similar sentiments, expressing optimism about the ongoing strategic partnership and the potential for greater collaboration on global challenges.

This meeting reflects the evolving nature of U.S.-India relations, which have grown significantly in recent years through increased defense cooperation and economic engagement.

Secretary Rubio’s Meeting with Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Wong : Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong today.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister hailed the longstanding U.S.-Australia Alliance as foundational to international security and prosperity, and to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region free from coercion.

Both discussed efforts to continue security cooperation through AUKUS and bilateral defense initiatives, and to enhance our partnership on critical minerals and global supply chain security.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister agreed on the importance of utilizing the U.S.-Australia Alliance to its full extent to maximize opportunities in the Indo-Pacific, working closely with other allies and partners, including in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.