Rubio optimistic over Ukraine talks as he lands in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah

JEDDAH (Agencies): The top US diplomat, Marco Rubio, landed in Saudi Arabia’s coastal city of Jeddah on Monday, ahead of talks with Ukrainian officials.

Speaking to reporters on the flight, Rubio expressed optimism on the planned meeting, although he added that there were still more details to be worked out on the minerals deal between Washington and Kyiv.

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will join him to meet a high-level Ukrainian delegation on Tuesday. Rubio said that Washington needed to understand Kyiv’s position and get a general idea of what concessions they’d make.