Rubio thanks Turkmenistan for letting through Americans from Iran

WASHINGTON (AFP): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday thanked Turkmenistan and promised cooperation with the authoritarian state after it let US citizens cross through as they fled Iran following Israeli strikes.

Turkmenistan, one of the world’s most closed and authoritarian countries, initially balked at allowing Americans to cross but agreed over the weekend following appeals from Washington, officials said.

Rubio, in his call with Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, “expressed gratitude for Turkmenistan’s cooperation,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

Rubio said he “looks forward to further partnership with Turkmenistan, including expanding economic and commercial ties,” she said.

Washington has organized evacuation flights for its citizens in Israel, but has limited capacity in Iran due to the lack of diplomatic relations.

Most US citizens in Iran are dual nationals and hundreds have left since Israel launched its military campaign on June 13, another State Department official said.

Around 200 Americans had voiced an interest in going through Turkmenistan, which shares a 1,148-kilometer (713-mile) border with Iran, although so far only “tens” have proceeded through that route, the official said.

“We’re communicating to all of the US citizens… in Iran looking to go to Turkmenistan that that border is open,” the official said on customary condition of anonymity.

With flights unavailable, the vast majority have gone through Azerbaijan, with some also going through Armenia and Turkiye, the official said.

President Donald Trump, who has prioritized cracking down on immigration, earlier this month banned virtually all Iranian citizens and partially restricted nationals of Turkmenistan from entering the United States.

The visa restrictions continue to apply to Iranian nationals who leave even if they are family members of US citizens, the State Department official said.

Trump on Monday announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran but voiced frustration at implementation.