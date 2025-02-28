Rubio’s Middle East Tour Aims to Secure Gaza Ceasefire Progress

Washington, D.C. (February 13, 2025) – U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will embark on a critical diplomatic tour of the Middle East from February 15 to 18, with stops in Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The visit comes as part of a broader six-day trip focused on regional security, the ongoing Gaza conflict, and Iran’s activities, according to the U.S. State Department.

The key priorities of Rubio’s tour include securing the release of American and other hostages held by Hamas, advancing the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, and countering what Washington calls Iran’s “destabilizing activities” in the region.

Ahead of his Middle East visit, Rubio will travel to Munich on Thursday to attend the Munich Security Conference and participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, where he is expected to coordinate with allies on the Middle East crisis.

The trip underscores the Biden administration’s intensified efforts to mediate in the Israel-Gaza conflict while strengthening diplomatic ties with key regional partners.

