Rule of bobles

A three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel heard the old Railway Golf Club implementation case and ordered immediate dismissal of the advisor to the Railway Minister Shah Rukh Khan during the proceeding of the case. According to reports, the Federal Minister for the Railways had appointed an advisor for the Railway Golf Club Lahore other than administrator Golf Club only for the purpose of compensating his blue eyed. The court observed that the Golf club was not privately owned, and favoured persons could not be appointed to run the affairs of the club. According to the court, such appointments could not be made in a public office, while violating the rules and procedure for hiring people for the department. It was told to the court that advisor to Minister Mr. Shah Rukh Khan would work without pay. Secretary Railway told the court that Minister Railway appointed Shah Rukh Khan as an advisor in the interest of the club.

Since from the inception of Pakistan, the country was derailed from the right track for the vested interest of the ruling elite/ nobles in the name of national interest or the public interest or in the larger interest of the country, however history proved that it was only for the benefit of individuals, group, or a party. The biggest theft and treason to the nation was done in 1971, when the country was split into two pieces to appease a political leader. Later, the country went through four martial laws and joined the US led war on terror only due to self-centered decisions of the ruling elite. In fact, all business of the government must be run according to the constitution and law of the land and the ruling elite must be held accountable for its extra-constitutional actions. The honorable court rightly criticized the Railway Minister for his above the law action. Currently, there is a crowd of secretaries, advisors and Special Assistants in the Federal and Provincial Ministries and Departments to facilitate the relatives, friends, party members and children of the nobles, which merits an accountability to save the national resources and taxpayers money.