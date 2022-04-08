Rule of Law

A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has declared the ruling by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly “unconstitutional” and ordered the restoration of the National Assembly and the Cabinet, besides asking the House to meet till Saturday to proceed with the vote of no-confidence against the prime minister. Besides invalidating the ruling of the Deputy Speaker, the court declared the reasons for the ruling to be contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect. The order also confirmed that the resolution was pending and subsisting at all times and continued to remain pending and subsisting. According to reports, the speaker is under a duty to summon and hold a sitting of the assembly in the present session and shall do so immediately and in any case not later than 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, to conduct the business of the House as per the Orders of the Day that had been issued for April 3 and in terms as stated in, and required by, Article 95 of the Constitution and Rules of the Assembly. It further said that the order of the court shall apply both in relation to the voting on the resolution and in relation to the election of a prime minister thereafter.

The country has been in the grip of political crisis and instability due to self-centered politics and the egoistic approach of the Political leaders over the past weeks. The people who hold public offices and had taken the oath to protect the constitution and democracy had raided the constitutional institutions blatantly for the sole purpose of continuing to stay in power. Parting from the power corridor is a painful stage, however, the treasury is pursuing the motto that if it can’t rule then no one would rule the country.

Currently, the situation demands extreme caution and responsible behavior by the government as well as the opposition in the contest of this political competition because political immaturity and egoistic behavior would have grave consequences for the country in the future.