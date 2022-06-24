Rule of law and doctrine of necessity

According to American media, the US Supreme Court has announced its historic decision on a petition regarding a New York State law that requires a gun owner to clearly demonstrate its need to the authority for carrying a firearm outside his home for self-defence purposes . The Supreme Court in its 6-3 ruling has declared that Americans have a fundamental right to carry firearms in public under the second amendment of the US constitution. There has been a mixed reaction on the court decision from various sections of American society. The New York Governor, Kathy Hochul termed the court decision a shocking and dark day for the New Yorkers. Vice President American National Rifle Association (NRA) has called it a watershed win for the American public and an outcome of a decades-long fight led by the NRA. According to him, Americans’ right to self-defence and to defend their family and loved ones should not end at their home.

There had been a nationwide debate in the United States regarding imposition of a ban on sale/ purchase of automatic guns to halt ongoing killing sprees across the country. There had been unprecedented increase in domestic violence after emergence of COVID-19 pandemic in the United States because the white supremacist and native Americans perceive that immigrants particularly Asian Americans had carried the novel virus from Asia to their country. According to a Washington Post survey, the ratio of the shooting incidents had increased by 23 percent during the first half of 2021, while the current upsurge is indicative of the gravity of the situation.

Apparently, the US Supreme Court has upheld the American constitution which guarantees the citizens right to carry weapons in the public and overridden the New York State law that contradicts the federal constitution. Despite tremendous public and government pressure, American jurists did not introduce any Doctrine of Necessity and went by the law. Although, the Biden administration, state governor, intelligentsia and public lamented the adjucaters for their inability to feel the gravity of the issue. In fact, it was victory of the law and failure of US lawmakers who couldn’t reach a consensus for approval of anti-gun law, over past several months.

American lawmakers have been discussing a proposed draft of legislation to curb growing incidents of shootings in the country, however the US Congress was divided into two groups. The Democrats were pushing for measures including the introduction of background checks for the people below 21, treatment of mental illness and blocking gun sales to convicted boyfriends etc. however Republicans were opposing the draft on the ploy of right of self-defence . Interestingly, in the Senate both parties have equal representation and finally US Senate has passed anti-gun law after 15 Republican senators voted in the favour law the legislation. US lawmakers have deliberated on the draft for weeks, American public came to the streets in favor of anti-gun laws and recurrent shooting incidents also prompted over a dozen Republicans to adondan their party line and move toward anti-gun legislation in the larger interest of the nation. There is a lot for other nations to learn from this whole episode, however, the most prominent fact is that the Judiciary didn’t play above its mandate, remained unbiased, upheld the constitution and left the legislative work for the lawmakers.