According to western media, Argentinian President Alberto Fernández has hugged a controversy after saying he hopes the prosecutor leading a corruption trial against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner does not kill himself.

Brazilian President referred to a previous incident during which the Country’s prosecutor dealing with the prosecution against Vice President Cristina Fernandez was shot dead and there was still no apparent reason for his suicide or assissination.

The opposition took advantage of Fernandez’s lip slip and termed his statement as a veiled threat against the prosecutor to undermine his efforts in the ongoing investigation against the ruling elite. The opposition leaders are demanding a lawsuit against the top brass on the charges of restricting a lawful inquiry and interfering with the work of the government institution.

The veteran politician, former first lady, former Argentinian President, sitting Vice President, and founder of the Kirchinerism Movement, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner is facing serious charges of corruption relating to public works contracts awarded during her administration from 2007-2015. Interestingly, the influential politician is enjoying life in the Argentian power corridors over the past two decades and had faced conspiracy charges against herself in the past.

While, the prosecutor leading the investigation against her was shot dead in mysterious circumstances in January 2015, just a day before he was scheduled to present evidence against then-President Cristina Fernandez, whom he accused of conspiring with Iran to cover up its involvement in a 1994 bombing of Jewish Community Center in Buenos Aires.

The reports suggest that Argentinian Police failed to arrest the assassin of Prosecutor Nisman, while the conspiracy case against Cristina de Kerchiner was subsequently dropped due to the lack of evidence. However, history repeats itself, and the current Argentinian Prosecutor Diego Luciani urged the Supreme Court for a 12 years sentence against Vice President Cristina Kerchiner due to her involvement in corruption.

The Court has requested the government for foolproof security ahead of the announcement of the verdict in the case of the most powerful Vice President of the Country, while Cristina vowed to be innocent and pure, however, time would decide the fate of the influential and also satisfy the soul of the slain adjudicator in the due course.