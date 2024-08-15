Rule of law is need of the hour in Pakistan: Khaqan Abbasi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former Prime Minister and Awam Pakistan Party Convener Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that rule of law was need of the hour if Pakistan does follow it then economic, social and political affairs of the country will aggravate further.

Addressing a moot in Karachi on Sunday, Abbasi said today every Pakistani is worried. He said in every party, people ask what is the solution to the country’s problems. He said there are no dignified solutions. The ggovernments were meant to serve the people. He said basic facilities should be provided to the people. He said , unluckily “our current system always supported the corrupt people”.

Abbasi said it was need of the hour that eemployment, health, education and other facilities should be given to the people of the country. He said the solution to the problems of Pakistanis lis in the cconstitution.

He said when “judges are corrupt, electricity bills issues will not solve. He said IPPs was a big issue but the failure of the economy was more serious matter. He demanded that the national economy should be strengthened.

The former Prime Minister said that “Our greatest strength is human resource. We have to increase it while Karachi give Rs7 billion the human resource to the country”.

Abbasi said Karachi being a mega city has number of crisis. He said his party has given solution of the problems being faced by the resident of Karachi.

He said in this country, military, judges and politicians break law for their personal interest. He said political parties made struggle for their own interests.

He said “a country where public mandate is stolen, the concept of progress becomes a distant dream there”.

Abbasi claimed all major three political parties has never talked about bringing reforms in the system. He said today, people of Pakistan want solution of their problems.