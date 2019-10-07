Rule of law key to ensuring peace, public welfare: Ghani

KABUL (Agencies): Addressing a ceremony distributing 1,000 residential apartments to personnel of Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) here at the presidential palace yesterday, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said Afghanistan nation could create a firm believe on Afghan forces in last five years, adding that a big nation has been standing behind their security forces. The President said he was proud of the Afghan forces’ martyrs, as they have dedicated their lives to protect the dignity and sovereignty of this country. “There are aircrafts working in other countries, but these are the brave pilots working in our country.

They have done remarkable works and braveries which are beyond our imagination.” The President said Police had the difficult task since they were engaged with the people, adding coordination among the three defense and security forces were commendable. “When I was inaugurated as the President, we were capturing a hill in two weeks, but now our forces are conducting twelve to sixteen operations in a single day,” the President said. According to President, Afghan National Defense and Security Forces were committed to protection of civilians’ lives, adding no one was above the law and the latter needed to be implemented equally.

“When I became the President, I was told that there were no government lands available in Kabul city, but I could find 35 thousand acres of land only in Chahar Asiab district, the President told the gathering. “I was told that nothing would be done since it is Afghanistan, but it is Afghanistan, and everything can be done.” President Ghani said three weeks later, the new President of Afghanistan will take oath based on free votes of people, adding the announcement (of results) was the duty of the Independent Election Commission and then Electoral Complaints Commission. “I will be at your services for next three weeks. We are absolutely obedient to law and rule of law is key to ensuring stability, public welfare, security and peace,” the President said.