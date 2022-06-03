Rulers planning to get rid of me by filing treason case: Imran Khan

BUNER (NNI): Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Friday while lashing out at the government said that the rulers do not care even if the people will drown in the sea of inflation and alleged that the rulers are planning to get rid of him by filing a treason case.

Addressing a rally in Buner on Friday, he said that the rulers are talking about the treason trial against Imran Khan as they want to get rid of me. Will Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif file a treason case against me – the people who are owning assets abroad, he asked.

The former PM said that he will never surrender before any superpower like this imported government.

Imran Khan said that neutrality is a good thing, but solidarity of the country is also mandatory, adding that he had informed the neutrals through Shaukat Tarin that the country would suffer a loss if the conspiracy succeeds.

The PTI chairman said that the USSR broke when its economy collapsed. “It is being discussed to register a treason case against Imran Khan. Will Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif try a treason case against me? The government has given much more inflation in two months as compared to our tenure. We saved the people from inflation by giving them the relief,” he declared. He also alleged that Shehbaz Sharif-led government is preparing to rig the upcoming elections and fixing the match with the nexus of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). “They are filing fake cases to spread fear among the nationals with the nexus of police forces for bulldozing the opposition. I am sure that they will not win the elections as the nation will always remember them as traitors and thieves. I want to give a message to the nation that we have to fight for real independence.” Imran Khan said that India, Israel and the US had hatched the conspiracy to weaken Pakistan. He added that celebratory moments were witnessed in Indian electronic media and newspapers after the ouster of the PTI government in Pakistan. He said that the Sharif family has strong ties with the business community of India. “[Indian Prime Minister] Narendra Modi is the person who is involved in atrocities against Muslims but he had been invited by Nawaz Sharif at a wedding ceremony.”

The former PM said he was a law abiding citizen and would not allow his party workers to break laws during protest demonstrations and long march, adding that being a democratic party, the PTI believed in a peaceful protest and would never want its workers and supporters to damage both public and private property during demonstrations.

Neither the PTI leadership nor its workers had violated the law in any of its protests, including the recent long march and the 126-day sit-in in front of the Parliament House in the past, he added.

Imran Khan said as all the law enforcing agencies, including police and Rangers, were national institutions, and he would not want any confrontation between them and the public, adding that Pakistan was his country and he was ready to sacrifice his life for it. He said his party was struggling for a free and transparent election in the country.

Imran Khan said a fragile economy led to destabilization of countries, citing that the Soviet Union was disintegrated due to economic instability. He said Pakistan could make rapid progress by following the rule of law and merit. The nations got vanished when there was no rule of law.

