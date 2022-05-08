Rules for women’s covering sparks reactions

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Islamic Emirate’s announcement of new rules regarding women’s covering or hijab triggered reactions at an international level.

The Islamic Emirate announced new rules regarding women’s covering or hijab, saying it will be implemented in two steps — encouragement and punishment — and specified the types of dress that women will need to wear when stepping out of home.

The UN Sec-Gen Guterres said he is “alarmed” that “women must cover their faces in public and leave home only in cases of necessity. I once again urge the Taliban to keep their promises to Afghan women and girls, and their obligations under international human rights law.”

The US special envoy for Afghan women. girls and human rights, Rina Amiri, said the “Taliban continue to adopt policies oppressing women and girls as a substitute for addressing the economic crisis and need for inclusive government. I join calls by Afghans and the international community to end these oppressive measures, reopen girls’ schools, let women work and resume their lives.”

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in a statement expressed concerns and said it will immediately request meetings with the officials of the current government to seek clarification on the status of the decision.

“This decision contradicts numerous assurances regarding respect for and protection of all Afghans’ human rights, including those of women and girls, that had been provided to the international community by Taliban representatives during discussions and negotiations over the past decade,” the statement said.

“These assurances were repeated following the Taliban takeover in August 2021, that women would be afforded their rights, whether in work, education, or society at large.”

“All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights,” tweeted Jasper Wieck, special envoy of Germany for Afghanistan and Pakistan, quoting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted unanimously by the UN in 1948, which, Wieck noted, included Afghanistan.

Related