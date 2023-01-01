Ruling alliance decide to pursue talks through parliamentary committee

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The leaders of the allied parties in the coalition government have decided to take forward the dialogue process with PTI through a parliamentary committee.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting of the leaders of the allied parties at the PM House on Wednesday, which was also attended by former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman also attended the huddle.

The meeting was of the view that the courts should not hold Panchayats, rather their duty is to give judgements as per law and Constitution.

Participants of the meeting resolved that the Parliament is an independent institution and it will recognize anybody’s order for reconciliation.

The participants also expressed their serious concern over the issue of audio leaks.

PM Shehbaz addresses meeting

While addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the Parliament had reservations over the actions of the three-member bench of the Supreme Court.

“The Parliament did not accept the three-member bench of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court’s job is to rule according to the law and the Constitution,” he emphasised.

“The term of the Parliament is ending on August 13. After that, elections will be held within 90 days. The job of the Supreme Court is not that of an arbitrator or panchayat,” he stated.

“Imran Khan has taken many U-turns. Imran Khan took a U-turn after levelling accusations against the United States,” he deplored.

“The situation is very challenging right now. The Supreme Court wants to take the matter forward with the three-member bench. The Supreme Court should respect the opinion of the Parliament,” he emphasised.

“Our foreign relations have been severely damaged. Some elements outside Pakistan played a heinous role in this regard,” he castigated.

“The Parliament has given its decision on three to four issues. The participants of the meeting are of the opinion that we should not close the door of dialogue. Everyone needs to agree to elections on the same day,” he averred.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the ruling coalition is looking for constitutional ways to resolve the current judicial crisis, but using political options in this regard is not out of question.

He has added that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) has called an emergency meeting of its executive committee in which a strategy will be formed to launch a campaign to educate the public about the implications of judicial activism.

“However, in addition to submitting a reference to the Supreme Judicial Council against the chief justice in the meeting of the ruling coalition, we will also propose to mobilise the people,” he stated.