Rumours about elections have died, says Solangi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday said that all assumptions and rumours regarding the general elections had died.

Delivering his speech at a function organized by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics ( PIDE) here, he said that elections will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2024 and the people of Pakistan will exercise their right to vote. The minister said it was the responsibility of the caretaker government to provide support to the Election Commission of Pakistan ( ECP) and it will fulfill its responsibility.

Being a parliamentary democracy, he said, the elected representatives had the rightful mandate to run the system in line with the country’s Constitution. Urging the national media for responsible reporting on elections, Murtaza Solangi said, “The responsibility of the media had increased a lot with regard to general elections”.

Important issues including the economy, foreign policy, education, and health were used to be part of the manifestoes of political parties, Murtaza Solangi maintained. He said that basic issues should be discussed and awareness among the people on national issues should be increased.

“Today we are facing problems like population growth,” Murtaza Solangi said that it should be controlled. He said it was the obligation of the political parties to fulfill promises made to the electorate. He opined that increasing awareness about national issues was the need of the hour. The minister said that under the 18th Amendment, provinces had been empowered. He also stressed for promotion of democratic attitudes within political parties.

He expressed the hope the political parties coming to power after the February elections would take steps for the resolution of real problems in the country.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi also addressing a press conference flanked by Director General Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Ahmed Shamim Pirzada and Director General Operations Federal Investigation Agency Waqar uddin. He said that elements involved in the malicious campaign against the superior judiciary would be taken to task but no group or person would be victimised.

The minister said that judicial decisions were in the public domain and as per the Constitution and the masses could comment on them. Condemning the malicious campaign against the superior judiciary and judges on social media, he said that character assassination of someone was a serious violation of the law and the Constitution. He underlined the need to discourage the culture of deceit and intolerance from society.

He said a joint investigation team had been formed to probe the anti-judiciary campaign and the relevant institutions including FIA and PTA were investigating the ongoing propaganda. He said that Article 19 of the Constitution defines freedom of expression with certain restrictions. The minister said that the caretaker government was set up under a constitutional process and it was written in the preamble of the Constitution that the country will be run by representatives of the people. He said that elections will be held across the country on February 8 and there should be no doubt about it.

The minister said that strict measures will be taken against those involved in illegal activities. Lashing out at those churning out lies and malicious propaganda to mislead the nation for their vested interests, he urged the general public to beware of misleading and fake news. He advised people to verify every bit of information before sharing it on social media platforms.