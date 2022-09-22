Rupee depreciates by 07 paisa against dollar in interbank

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan rupee on Thursday depreciated by 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 239.71; against the previous day’s closing of Rs 239.64.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 241.7 and Rs 244.1 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by 46 paisa and closed at Rs 236.88 against the last day’s closing of Rs 237.34.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.66, whereas a decrease of 07 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs271.66 as compared to its last closing of Rs271.73.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham increased by 02 paisa, while that of and Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 65.26 and Rs 63.71 respectively.