Rupee depreciates by 74 paisa against the US dollar

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 74 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 239.64; against the previous day’s closing of Rs 238.90.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 242.5 and Rs 244.8 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.73 and closed at Rs 237.34 against the last day’s closing of Rs 239.07.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.66, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.45 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 271.73 as compared to its last closing of Rs 273.18.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 19 paisa each to close at Rs 65.24 and Rs 63.72 respectively.