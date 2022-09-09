Rupee extends losses against dollar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan rupee on Friday plunged by Rs 2.76 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 228.18; against the previous day’s closing of Rs 225.42.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 231 and Rs 233.5 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by Rs 5.22 and closed at Rs 230.41 against the last day’s closing of Rs 225.19.

The Japanese Yen gained four paisa to close at Rs1.60, whereas an increase of Rs 6.24 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 265.25 as compared to its last closing of Rs 259.01.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 75 paisa each to close at Rs 62.12 and Rs 60.72 respectively. (APP)