Rupee falls 43 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD (APP): The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee declined by 43 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs166.03 as compared to the last closing of Rs165.60.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs165.75 and Rs 167.25 respectively.

The SBP reported that in interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 11 paisas and closed at Rs196.32 against the last day’s trading of Rs196.43.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa at Rs1.56, whereas an increase of one paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 220.87 as compared to its last closing of Rs 220.86.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham also increased by 11 paisas each to close at Rs 44.26 and Rs 45.20 respectively.