Rupee falls by Rs1.20 against US dollar in inter-bank market

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Pakistani rupee continues to fall against the US dollar and according to forex desk of a commercial bank the rupee plunged to Rs1.20 against the dollar on Monday morning as it was being traded between a range of Rs133.20-133.63.

According to local media reports, the rupee was trading at Rs131.83 against the greenback on Monday in the open market.

The KSE-100 index plunged 539.25 points in first 1.5 hours of intra-day trading on Monday to below 37,000 points to trade at 36,978.68 points.

On Friday, the rupee had regained a further Rs1.87 or 1.4% against the dollar in inter-bank trading to close at Rs131.9318.

Inter-bank trading exhibited a volatile trend as the rupee strengthened by Rs1.40 against the greenback, as it regained its value from an all-time low of Rs133.6431 touched on Tuesday.

This is the fifth devaluation of the rupee since December 2017, which has seen the local currency losing a cumulative 27% of its value against the greenback.

On Thursday, the country’s foreign exchange reserves plunged by another $100 million to $8.3 billion which was barely enough to provide 1.5 months of import cover, as per the central bank.

The Finance Minister Asad Umar after his return from Bali, Indonesia on Saturday addressed a press conference and said, “If one rupee is devalued against the dollar, the burden of debt increases by Rs95 billion.

Advertisements