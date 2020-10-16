Rupee gains 37 paisas against US dollar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 37 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs162.49 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 162.86.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 162.9 and Rs 163.4 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 66 paisas and closed at Rs190.24 against the last day’s trading of Rs 190.90, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.54, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.16 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 210.24 as compared to its last closing of Rs 211.41.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 10 paisas each to close at Rs 44.23 and Rs 43.32 respectively.