Rupee gains 73 paisa against US Dollar

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee gained 73 paisa against the US dollar on Friday in the interbank market and traded at Rs157.50.

According to details, the dip in the US dollar has reduced the debt burden by Rs 600 billion. It is worth mentioning here that the US dollar had reached all-time high of Rs164.25 in the interbank market on June 27 this year, and has downed by Rs6.75 since its peak.

In the earlier weeks, the rupee had been observed to cumulatively depreciate against the greenback, which in turn had resulted in increased prices of goods and hardships for the general public.