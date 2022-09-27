Rupee gains Rs 3.11 against US Dollar

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee on Tuesday gained Rs 3.11 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 233.90 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 237.01.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 232.5 and Rs 235 respectively.

Whereas, the price of Euro decreased by Rs 3.87 and closed at Rs 225.65 against the last day’s closing of Rs 229.52.

The Japanese Yen lost 03 paisas to close at Rs 1.62, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.82 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 252.80 as compared to its last closing of Rs 255.62.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by Rs 1.15 each to close at Rs 63.68 and Rs 62.19 respectively.