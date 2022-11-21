Rupee loses 49 paisa against dollar

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistani Rupee on Monday depreciated by 49 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs 223.66 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 223.17.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 228.75 and Rs 231 respectively.

The price of the Euro against the rupee decreased by Rs 1.52 to close at Rs 229.59 against the previous close of Rs 231.11.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 1.58, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.27 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 264.49 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 265.76.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 15 paisa and 14 paisa to close at Rs 60.89 and Rs 59.51 respectively.