Rupee plunges to record low of 134 against US dollar

F.P. Report

KARACHI: US dollar soared to Rs. 134 after setting a new record against Pakistani rupee in the open market on Tuesday.

According to details, the US dollar climbed a day after the government announced that it was going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

The local media reported that the US dollar gained Rs9.75 against Pakistani rupee. On Monday, the US dollar was being offered at the rate of Rs124.25 in the open market.

However, with a sharp Rs 9.55 rise within a few hours, the rupee devalued considerably against the dollar.

Interestingly, the Karachi Stock Exchange is witnessing a bullish trend as KSE-100 index gained 878 points to reach 38842.79.

Analysts are attributing Pakistani rupee’s persistent weakness to balance of payment crisis and falling foreign exchange reserves.

Some say that the currency is intentionally being weakened in line with the conditions imposed by the IMF for an economic bailout.

