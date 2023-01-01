Rupee recovers Rs1.96 against dollar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan rupee appreciated by Rs1.96 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs265.38, against the previous day’s closing of Rs267.34.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs266.5 and Rs269 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs2.80 and closed at Rs284.19 against the last day’s closing of Rs286.99.

The Japanese Yen lost four paisa to close at Rs1.98, whereas a decrease of Rs4.14 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs320.66 as compared to its last closing of Rs324.80.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 53 paisa each to close at Rs72.25 and Rs70.72 respectively.