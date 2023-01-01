Rupee sheds 37 paisas against US Dollar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday witnessed 37 paisas devaluation against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 286.56 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 286.19.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 303 and Rs 306 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 49 paisas to close at Rs 306.59 against the last day’s closing of Rs 306.10, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 2.05, whereas an increase of 82 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 355.92 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 355.10.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 10 paisas and 11 paisas to close at Rs 78.01 and Rs 76.41 respectively.