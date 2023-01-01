Rupee sheds 44 paisas against Dollar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani rupee witnessed 44 paisas devaluation against US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs285.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs284.96.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs292 and Rs296, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.27 to close at Rs309.20 against the last day’s closing of Rs310.47, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs2.08, whereas a decrease of Rs2.12 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs354.85 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs356.97.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 12 paisas each to close at Rs77.72 and Rs76.10, respectively.