Rupee sheds 49 paisa against US Dollar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday was weakened by 49 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs287.91 against the previous day’s closing of Rs287.42.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs293.6 and Rs296.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 14 paisa to close at Rs316.01 against the last day’s closing of Rs315.87, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs2.01, whereas an increase of Rs0.97 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs367.14 as compared to last closing of Rs366.17.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 13 paisa each to close at Rs78.38 and Rs76.74 respectively.