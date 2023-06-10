Rupee sheds 52 paisas against US Dollar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani rupee witnessed 52 paisas devaluation against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading on Monday as it closed at Rs286.19 against the previous day’s closing of Rs285.67.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs305 and Rs308, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.43 to close at Rs306.10 against the last day’s closing of Rs307.53, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs2.04, whereas a decrease of Rs2.76 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.10 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs357.86.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 14 paisas each to close at Rs77.91 and Rs76.30 respectively.