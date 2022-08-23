Rupee sheds Rs1 against dollar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by Rs 1 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 217.65 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 216.65.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 220 and Rs 222.5 respectively.

Similarly, the price of the euro was decreased by 51 paisas and closed at Rs 216.21 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 216.72.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.58, whereas an increase of Rs 0.51 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 256.10 as compared to its last closing of Rs 255.59.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 27 paisas each to close at Rs 59.25 and Rs 57.96 respectively. (APP)