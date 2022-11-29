Rupee stable against dollar

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs223.95.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs228.7 and Rs230.95 respectively.

The price of the euro was depreciated by 35 paisa and closed at Rs232.37 against the previous day’s closing of Rs232.72.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.61, whereas a decrease of 87 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs269.55 as compared to its last closing of Rs270.42.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal also remained unchanged to close at Rs60.97 and Rs59.60 respectively.