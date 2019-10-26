Rupee stands stable against US dollar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed no change in interbank and was traded at Rs155.88, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Friday. The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.18 and was traded at Rs173.33 against the last closing of Rs173.51.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs1.43 whereas the decrease of Rs 0.89 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.12 as compared to last closing of Rs 201.01.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham shed Rs 0.01 and was traded at Rs 42.43 against Rs 42.44 of last day while Saudi Rayal remained stable and was traded at Rs 41.56, the data revealed.