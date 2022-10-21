Rupee strengthens against dollar

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan rupee on Friday appreciated by 12 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs 220.83 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 220.95.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 222.7 and Rs 224.9 respectively.

The price of Euro remained flat against PKR and closed at Rs 216.24.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.46, whereas a decrease of 88 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 247.05 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 247.93.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs 60.12 and Rs 58.76 respectively.

