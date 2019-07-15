Rupee weakens, hits Rs159.20 against US dollar in interbank market

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continues to weaken in interbank market and it further depreciated by 41 paisa against the US dollar, on Monday.

The rupee hit Rs159.20 in the interbank market.

Earlier on Friday, the rupee lost its value by 30 paisa and closed at Rs158.79 against the greenback in the interbank market.

Despite after receiving the first tranche of $991.4 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Pakistani rupee has been observed to continue its downward trend against the US dollar.

The stringent conditions – on which the global moneylender has formally approved the bailout package of $6 billion for Pakistan – seem to have exerted more pressure on the local currency.

Economists are of the view that effective measures must be implemented on the priority basis to recover the state from the balance of payment deficit.

Besides increased demand of the greenback in the local market, they have termed ‘balance of payments deficit’ as the main reason in the recent hike in the value of the US dollar.

Moreover, they consider that state’s exports and investment are required to grow significantly, and the imports must be reduced to remove pressure on the local currency.

According to experts, the government must ensure implementations on economic policies after the deal with the IMF.

It is anticipated that the US dollar rate would fluctuate for some time, and the value of the Pakistani rupee would stabilize after proper implementation of the economic policies.