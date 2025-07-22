Russell’s sparkling farewell in vain as Australia sprint to T20 win

KINGSTON (AFP) : Andre Russell struck a sparkling 36 off 15 balls in his final innings before retirement on Tuesday but could not save the West Indies from losing the second Twenty20 international against Australia in Kingston.

The 37-year-old all-rounder was unable to script a fairytale farewell to his glittering T20 career, but departed to a standing ovation on his home Sabina Park ground after hitting four trademark sixes and two fours.

Batting at number seven in his 85th and last T20 international, Russell’s cameo, plus a late flurry from Gudakesh Motie (18 off nine balls) added to 51 from opener Brandon King enabled the hosts to score 172-8 off their 20 overs.

But a record 131-run stand by Josh Inglis, who made 78 not out, and Cameron Green (56 not out) saw Australia race to an eight-wicket win with more than four overs to spare.

It was Australia’s highest third-wicket partnership in Twenty20 internationals and, aided by six dropped catches by West Indies fielders, gave the visitors a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Inglis hit seven fours and five sixes while Green was barely more sedate, clearing the ropes four times and stroking three fours in his second consecutive fifty.

“I didn’t want to finish on a losing note,” said Russell, whose spectacular final knock had briefly thrilled his hometown crowd.

“I enjoy seeing the ball go over the ropes,” he added.

Andre Russell of West Indies is given a guard of honour before his final appearance for the West Indies in Kingston © Randy Brooks / AFP

“As a kid you dream about playing here. Thanks to all the fans who came out to support me.”

Russell, who was given a guard of honour before the match by both teams, played just one Test match.

It was as a Twenty20 specialist that he made his name, winning the T20 World Cup twice with the West Indies in 2012 and 2016.

A more than lively seam bowler, Russell’s free-scoring late-order batting and athletic fielding saw him sought after by T20 leagues around the world.

He has been with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL since 2014, scoring more than 2,400 runs.