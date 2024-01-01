Russia accuses NATO of trying to turn Moldova into a logistical center to supply Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters): Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday accused NATO of trying to turn Moldova into a logistical center to supply the Ukrainian army and of seeking to bring its military infrastructure closer to Russia.

Maria Zakharova, the ministry’s spokeswoman, made the accusation at a weekly news briefing during which she said the majority of Moldova’s population did not want to join the military alliance.

She cited what she said was a large transfer of weapons to Moldova in recent months and what she said were the pro-Western views of Maia Sandu, Moldova’s president.