Russia and Belarus conduct aerial patrols along borders

MINSK (RIA Novosti): Russian and Belarusian pilots conducted another joint patrol, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said .

“Belarusian and Russian pilots carry out tasks of joint patrolling of the air borders of the Union State on multipurpose Su-30SM fighters, ” the ministry’s Telegram channel said .

Moscow and Minsk decided to increase the composition of the air defense duty forces and more often fly around the state border due to the increased frequency of flights of various types of aviation near the borders of Belarus . This is necessary to prevent violations of the border in the airspace, the Belarusian Defense Ministry explained.

The ministry also noted the growth of military activity in neighboring EU states. In particular, Poland has increased the number of security forces due to the emergence of a spontaneous camp of Middle Eastern refugees on the Belarusian-Polish border. Warsaw ‘s decision to concentrate 23 thousand troops, tanks, air defense systems and other heavy weapons near the border was called an inadequate response to the migration crisis and noted that this was more like the creation of strike groups.

The head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry Viktor Khrenin said that the buildup of NATO forces near the republic’s borders and the strengthening of the military component of Poland can be regarded as “a complex of measures to prepare for war.” According to him, it seems that Warsaw wants to unleash the conflict by drawing the EU into it.