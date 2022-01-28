Russia and Germany express mutual support for “Normandy format”

MOSCOW (TASS): Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock in a telephone conversation on Friday expressed support for the work of the Normandy format to promote the full implementation of the Minsk agreements.

“Mutual support was expressed for the work within the framework of the Normandy format to promote the full implementation of the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the crisis in eastern Ukraine,” the Russian diplomatic service said in a statement.

Lavrov also shared with Burbock Russia’s first reaction to the US and NATO responses on security assurances.

“Lavrov again drew attention to Russian initiatives on security guarantees in Europe and shared the first reaction to the US and NATO documents received in response to these initiatives, emphasizing the priority of the tasks of not expanding the North Atlantic Alliance and not deploying strike weapons that threaten Russia,” the Russian diplomatic agency said in a statement.

In addition, Russian Foreign Minister and German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock discussed the proposals put forward during the current negotiations in Vienna on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program. “The discussion focused on issues related to the proposals put forward in the framework of the eighth round of multilateral negotiations underway in Vienna on the restoration of the full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for a settlement around the Iranian nuclear program.

Both sides emphasized that there is no alternative to continuing concentrated diplomatic work on the resuscitation of the agreements signed in 2015 year in the Austrian capital of agreements,” the Russian diplomatic mission said in a statement.