Russia and Iran call for restoration of nuclear deal

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Russian and Iranian Fore-ign Ministers Sergei Lavr-ov and Hossein Amir Ab-dollahian discussed by ph-one the prospects for resu-ming talks on the nuclear deal in Vienna , the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Negotiations in Vienna to re-establish the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program and lift US sanctions will resume on November 29.

The ministry noted that the telephone conversation took place on November 6 at the initiative of the Iranian side.

“The main attention was paid to the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program and the prospects for the resumption of the negotiation process on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in Vienna. The parties spoke in favor of restoring the” nuclear deal “in its original balanced configuration, approved by the UN Security Council. this is the only correct way to ensure the rights and interests of all participants in the comprehensive agreements, “the ministry said.

The head of the Foreign Ministry of the republic Hossein Amir Abdollahi-yan said that no one should question the seriousness of Iran’s intentions to return to the nuclear deal.

“The Iranian Foreign Minister noted that in no case should one doubt the seriousness of Iran’s intentions in the negotiations on the need for the parties to return to their obligations [on the nuclear deal],” the press service of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

In addition, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministers touched upon the upcoming visit of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran , and also discussed a number of topical issues on the bilateral and regional agenda, including the situation in and around Afghanistan and the state of affairs in the South Caucasus.

In 2015, the UK, Germany , China , Russia, USA, France and Iran signed a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The deal included the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran’s nuclear program as a guarantor of Tehran’s non-receipt of nuclear weapons. In May 2018, then-US President Donald Trump decided to unilaterally withdraw from the deal and reinstate tough sanctions against Tehran.

In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.

In Vienna, negotiations are underway to restore the JCPOA and the lifting of US sanctions on Iran; the sixth round ended on June 20. According to Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna, the work to restore the deal is almost 90% complete, there are still political moments related to the obligations of the United States and how Washington will comply with them in the future.

In late October, US President Joe Biden ‘s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, announced that the US was ready to resume good faith negotiations with Iran to return to the nuclear deal.