Russia and Iran discuss Iran nuclear deal, Karabakh, Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

F.P Report

MOSCOW: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had a telephonic call with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin Press office stated that the dignitaries discussed matter of Russia’s mediation over Nagorno-Karabakh, the Iran nuclear deal and most importantly, the prospects of interaction on the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine were on the agenda during the call.

On call, the parties talked about the situation around the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action under the Iran nuclear program.

The officials reported that Iran and Russia have knowledge about the importance of this agreement for international security.

“The parties paid attention to the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection, in particular, the prospects of interaction on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine,” the statement runs.

Rouhani and Putin profoundly discussed the escalating conflict of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Russian press office reported that Vladimir Putin clued-up his Iranian counterpart in detail about the efforts being taken with Russia’s mediation to de-escalate tension in that region.

The Iranian president reaffirmed support for the agreements on the ceasefire for humanitarian purposes reached after the trilateral consultations of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, and on the launch of substantive negotiations for the sake of achieving peaceful settlement as soon as possible,” the official statement runs.