ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - DECEMBER 15, 2018: Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks over the phone to Artyom Palyanov, 14, a boy with brittle bone disease who took part in a volunteer project, after a helicopter tour of St Petersburg. On December 5, 2018, while visiting the International Volunteer Forum, Putin learned about the Dream with Me volunteer charity project helping seriously ill children and senior citizens make their dreams come true. Putin promised to help five project participants, Artyom Palyanov, dreaming of a helicopter tour of St Petersburg, was one of them. Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASSÐîññèÿ. Ñàíêò-Ïåòåðáóðã. Ïðåçèäåíò ÐÔ Âëàäèìèð Ïóòèí âî âðåìÿ òåëåôîííîãî ðàçãîâîðà ñ Àðòåìîì Ïàëüÿíîâûì â ñâîåì ðàáî÷åì êàáèíåòå â Êîíñòàíòèíîâñêîì äâîðöå. Â.Ïóòèí âî âðåìÿ Ìåæäóíàðîäíîãî ôîðóìà äîáðîâîëüöåâ 5 äåêàáðÿ, îáåùàë èñïîëíèòü ìå÷òó 14-ëåòíåãî "õðóñòàëüíîãî ìàëü÷èêà" À.Ïàëüÿíîâà èç ïîñåëêà Òàéöû, êîòîðûé ïîïðîñèë î âåðòîëåòíîé ýêñêóðñèè íàä Ñàíêò-Ïåòåðáóðãîì. Àëåêñåé Íèêîëüñêèé/ïðåññ-ñëóæáà ïðåçèäåíòà ÐÔ/ÒÀÑÑ

Russia and Iran discuss Iran nuclear deal, Karabakh, Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

The Frontier Post / October 10, 2020

F.P Report

MOSCOW: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had a telephonic call with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin Press office stated that the dignitaries discussed matter of Russia’s mediation over Nagorno-Karabakh, the Iran nuclear deal and most importantly, the prospects of interaction on the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine were on the agenda during the call.

On call, the parties talked about the situation around the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action under the Iran nuclear program.

The officials reported that Iran and Russia have knowledge about the importance of this agreement for international security.

“The parties paid attention to the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection, in particular, the prospects of interaction on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine,” the statement runs.

Rouhani and Putin profoundly discussed the escalating conflict of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Russian press office reported that Vladimir Putin clued-up his Iranian counterpart in detail about the efforts being taken with Russia’s mediation to de-escalate tension in that region.

The Iranian president reaffirmed support for the agreements on the ceasefire for humanitarian purposes reached after the trilateral consultations of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, and on the launch of substantive negotiations for the sake of achieving peaceful settlement as soon as possible,” the official statement runs.

Posted in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindips Pashtofa Persianru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishur Urduuz Uzbek