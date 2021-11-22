Russia and Pakistan agree to expand cooperation in fight against terrorism

MOSCOW (TASS): Moscow and Islamabad agreed to further expand cooperation in countering international terrorism and other security challenges following the ninth meeting of the Russian-Pakistani Working Group on Countering International Terrorism and Other Security Challenges held in Moscow on Monday, which was co-chaired by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov and his Pakistani counterpart Nabil Munir.

“As part of the current strategic dialogue, Russia and Pakistan exchanged assessments of global and regional terrorist threats (in particular, in Afghanistan, the Middle East and North Africa, Central and South Asia). An agreement was reached on further expanding cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Of the Republic of Pakistan on countering international terrorism and other security challenges, “the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

As the ministry stressed, both sides highly appreciated the efforts undertaken by Russia and Pakistan in the fight against international terrorism, and reaffirmed their commitments to combat the spread of terrorist propaganda in the information space, in particular on the Internet, as well as the “phenomenon of foreign terrorists. militants”. “They especially noted that the spread of terrorist ideology and the emergence of new forms of terrorism pose a serious threat,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said. “The parties also confirmed their intentions to continue the dialogue on combating the financing of terrorism.”

The diplomats noted that the diplomats spoke in favor of continuing joint work on issues of mutual interest at key international platforms such as UN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). “The next meeting of the Working Group is planned to be held in 2022,” the ministry added.