Russia announces progress in negotiations with US on strategic stability

GENEVA (RIA Novosti): Moscow and Washington have made progress in strategic stability talks on some issues, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said following a bilateral meeting in Geneva.

“We continued to discuss the entire range of issues related to strategic stability and arms control in its strategic part. We have made some progress. Let it mainly concern the organization of further work. But, nevertheless, this is also important,” he explained diplomat.

According to him, Russia has a clear understanding of what tasks the United States would like to solve.

The Russian delegation also “presented in sufficient detail the answers to the questions of interest to the Americans, and in turn outlined a voluminous series of plots on which we would at least want to get an explanation of what is being done and what is not being done,” Ryabkov added.

He noted that the parties agreed to create two working groups. One will deal with the principles and tasks of future arms control, and the second will deal with “hardware,” “that is, the potentials of the parties in this area, as well as each other’s actions that may have a strategic effect.”

The Deputy Foreign Minister stressed that despite the large number of differences, the parties have the desire and readiness to move on, “to determine the limits of what is possible and at least begin to determine the points of contact, of which there are very few so far.”

Ryabkov also noted that Russia and the United States have made “slow progress” in the field of cybersecurity, which “is good in itself.”

The parties will take a decision on the next round of negotiations on strategic stability after two working groups begin to operate.

“We need to better understand the essence of some aspects of the US approach. Then we will understand when the moment comes for a face-to-face meeting,” the diplomat explained.

In addition, he added that the Russian-American Consultative Commission on the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty will begin work in Geneva on October 5.

The United States State Department, following the discussion in Geneva, said that the negotiations were intense and substantive. The ministry also confirmed the agreement to create two interdepartmental groups for strategic stability.