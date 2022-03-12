Russia announces publication of new data on biological weapons in Ukraine

MOSCOW (TASS): Russia will soon publish additional facts on biological weapons issues in Ukraine. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Fe-deration Sergei Ryabkov on Saturday on Channel One .

“There are many different topics, including topics that are being worked out both in Vienna through the IAEA and in New York. The biggest topic of recent days is the revealed facts of US-Ukrainian cooperation in the field of creating biological weapons, in the field of conducting such research under the slogan of biosecurity, which posed a direct, immediate threat to the security of our country, our population,” Ryabkov said.

“In the coming days, the relevant voluminous materials will be published in continuation of the discussion that was held yesterday in New York by our permanent representative [to the UN] Vasily Aleks-eevich Nebenzey,” the dep-uty foreign minister added.

In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry is engaged in the fight “against American, Western disinformation” and “exposure of fakes that are pouring in and shake the blogosphere,” Ryabkov said. “This is only a small part of the work that we are doing around the clock. This is the tip of the iceberg,” he stressed.

According to Ryabkov, Russia will present new documents on the work of biolaboratories with the participation of the United States, of which there are more than 300 worldwide. “What was revealed in Ukraine is a small fraction of more than 300 laboratories with American participation scattered around the world. There are documents. We will present new ones,” Ryabkov said.

The Deputy Foreign Minister stressed that Russia takes a responsible approach to ensuring its own security and the security of others. “Headlessly, we are not rushing into adventures like those that the US and its allies are now imposing on the whole world,” he concluded.

Earlier, Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, said that during a military special operation on the territory of Ukraine, the activities of a network of more than 30 biological laboratories commissioned by the US Department of Defense Threat Reduction Agency were discovered.

